Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Million

Brokerages expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to announce sales of $5.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the lowest is $4.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $14.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABEO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

In related news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 817,141 shares of company stock worth $1,995,506 over the last three months. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

