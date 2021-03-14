Abyss Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.28 or 0.00641021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00034916 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

