Abyss Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $13.63 million and approximately $740,554.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.32 or 0.00647146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070461 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00025262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00034713 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

