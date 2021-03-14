Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Up 59.3% in February

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the February 11th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of AKR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. 476,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,839. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 454,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.