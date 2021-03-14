Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 2.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after buying an additional 326,860 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,376,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,865,000 after buying an additional 273,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

