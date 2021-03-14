Add.xyz (PLT) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.44 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and $380,711.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 1,143.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz token can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00001891 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.64 or 0.00640514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00068876 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00034922 BTC.

Add.xyz Token Profile

PLT is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 tokens. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

Add.xyz Token Trading

