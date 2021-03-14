AdEx Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.49 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $126.73 million and $42.49 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.78 or 0.00648654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070499 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00034822 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,896,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,754,383 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

