ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report $13.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $12.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $42.20 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $74.87 million, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $80.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

ADMA stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.