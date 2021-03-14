ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.92% of ADT worth $55,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ADT by 111.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,682 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 66.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,280 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 91,895 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 28.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 425,363 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ADT in the third quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter worth about $129,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

In other ADT news, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

