Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.87.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $179.75.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

