AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Update

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the February 11th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $3,636,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $2,026,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $415,000.

NYSE IMPX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.02. 181,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,196. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with a business or entity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

