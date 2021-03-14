AIDUS TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a market cap of $3.86 million and $9,709.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00048247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.02 or 0.00639459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00070868 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00024882 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Profile

AIDUS TOKEN is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

