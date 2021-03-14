Airbloc (ABL) Price Reaches $0.0323

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Airbloc has a market cap of $8.15 million and $106,468.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Airbloc has traded up 107.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Airbloc Profile

ABL is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

