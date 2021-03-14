Akroma (AKA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 95.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 139.8% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $22,961.37 and approximately $6.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,865.49 or 0.03115222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00021594 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.