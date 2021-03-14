Akropolis (AKRO) Trading Up 43.5% Over Last Week

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Akropolis has a total market cap of $148.15 million and $67.85 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00048395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00637593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00035842 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,709,236 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

