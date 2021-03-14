Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend by 225.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,875. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Laurentian restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

