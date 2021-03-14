Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com comprises 1.7% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Alarm.com worth $37,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,636,000 after buying an additional 274,997 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,617,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,894,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,928,000 after buying an additional 40,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $181,462.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,329.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

