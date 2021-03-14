Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

BABA stock opened at $231.87 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $627.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

