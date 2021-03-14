ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Reaches Market Cap of $189,859.75

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $189,859.75 and $10,623.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.00641385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00034975 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,456,097 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

