Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Allegion has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $117.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $121.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average is $108.89.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

