Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 14,150 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Owens & Minor worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 890,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Shares of OMI opened at $36.18 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

