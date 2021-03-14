Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,650 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Overstock.com worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.17.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.90. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,978.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,013 shares of company stock worth $7,606,370. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

