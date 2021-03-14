Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 87,948 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 220.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,948 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.34% of Premier Financial worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 230,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.67 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price target (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Premier Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

