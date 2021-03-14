Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,485 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Lindsay worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $169.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.21 and a 200 day moving average of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $170.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.