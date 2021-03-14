Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 5,973 Shares of HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of HVBC opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. HV Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.