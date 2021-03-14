Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,333 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

