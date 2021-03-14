Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.04 Million Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Echo Global Logistics worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECHO. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $801,215. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECHO. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.90 million, a P/E ratio of 135.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $33.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

