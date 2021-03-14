Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,120 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.49% of China Yuchai International worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

CYD opened at $16.65 on Friday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $680.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

