Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AMERCO by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,259,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMERCO by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in AMERCO by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 24,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

UHAL opened at $618.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.84. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $621.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

