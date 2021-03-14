Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,978 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of B2Gold worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in B2Gold by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549,116 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,037 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 526.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 3,835,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.