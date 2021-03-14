Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Envista worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVST. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

NYSE:NVST opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.46 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVST. Bank of America raised their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

