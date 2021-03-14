Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 16,571 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 144.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter valued at about $187,000.

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $11.24 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

ELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

