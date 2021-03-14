Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,990 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Viasat worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,764.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

