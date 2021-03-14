Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,458 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of First Merchants worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In other First Merchants news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. On average, research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.