Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 42,107 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,107 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.68% of Green Plains worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth $868,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Green Plains by 171.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $987.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

