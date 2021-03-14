Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,871 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.36% of Kforce worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Kforce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Kforce by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Kforce by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Kforce by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Kforce by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFRC stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. Insiders have sold 108,460 shares of company stock worth $5,053,695 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

