Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 8,609 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

NYSE:ATI opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $22.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

