Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,039,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Callaway Golf worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 478,107 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after buying an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ELY opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

