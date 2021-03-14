Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.79% of HBT Financial worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the third quarter worth $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 32.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. HBT Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $499.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBT shares. Raymond James cut shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

