Alpha Finance Lab One Day Trading Volume Tops $66.02 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $398.46 million and approximately $66.02 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.99 or 0.00441391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00061956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00092231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00067364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00503014 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

