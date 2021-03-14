Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Cut by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62,212 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.8% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,202,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $52.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,061.92. 1,725,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,893. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,030.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,754.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

