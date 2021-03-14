Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIMC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $63.49 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 254.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 654,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

