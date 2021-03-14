Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,632 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,668,000 after buying an additional 41,425,437 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $211,673,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,447,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after buying an additional 6,286,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after buying an additional 12,577,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ambev by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,772,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after buying an additional 1,548,000 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABEV. Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

