AMEPAY Reaches 1-Day Volume of $422,080.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One AMEPAY token can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $12.52 million and approximately $422,080.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00446631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00061273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00049970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00092776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00067106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.13 or 0.00511493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011566 BTC.

AMEPAY Token Profile

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

