American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report $222.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.70 million and the highest is $226.90 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $249.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $864.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $824.40 million to $887.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $934.97 million, with estimates ranging from $885.80 million to $960.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

ACC stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

