American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the February 11th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,569,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Lithium stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 897,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. American Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $3.32.
About American Lithium
