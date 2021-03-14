American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the February 11th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,569,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Lithium stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 897,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. American Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

