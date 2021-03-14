AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,320 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 48.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 7.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 14,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,520 shares of company stock worth $17,186,796. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.