AMLT (AMLT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.08 Million

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. AMLT has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $3,024.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.48 or 0.00640783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00025010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00035854 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,978,605 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

