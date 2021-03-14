AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.56% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $18,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after buying an additional 193,345 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 89,510 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,088 shares of company stock worth $2,676,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

AMN opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

