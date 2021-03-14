Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $0.95 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $273.00 million and $6.68 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00048457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.98 or 0.00640057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00069883 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00035128 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 453,852,592 coins and its circulating supply is 286,511,135 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars.

